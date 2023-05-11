Subscribe
Order photos

Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit to visit Farmersville

by | May 11, 2023 | Latest, News

Farmersville students and residents will have an opportunity this month to tour a unique mobile museum exhibit to bring awareness to the mission of the nonprofit Wreaths Across America.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge 228 will host a Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit Tuesday, May 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. outside the Farmersville Heritage Museum located at 107 Farmersville Parkway. 

The WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), a national tour, is free of charge and open to the public. 

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum as it educates attendees about the service and sacrifice of soldiers and serves as an official ‘welcome home’ station for Vietnam Veterans. 

“There will be a special gift and tribute to each Vietnam veteran that attends,” WAA Coordinator and Farmersville resident, Billie Goldstein said. “Please give us the opportunity to welcome you home personally.”

Inside the exhibit, there is a screening room where visitors can watch a video that showcases the different aspects of WAA mission. There are also three interactive computers that show locations, trucking supporters and general questions. 

The MEE’s purpose is to bring the community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through shared stories. The community is encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives. 

In addition, anyone can sponsor a veteran’s wreath through the local WAA program hosted by IOOF Lodge 228. Wreath sponsorships are $17 and include a live, balsam wreath that will be placed in the graves of veterans on December 16 at noon.

“We are so blessed to have the exhibit that REMEMBERS our veterans past, present and future, that HONORS their families and sacrifices and gives us the opportunity to TEACH our youth that freedom is NOT FREE,” Goldstein said.

For more information visit www.wreathsaccrossamerica.org/TX1114.

For more stories like this subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

PISD student arrested for alleged threat

PISD student arrested for alleged threat

May 11, 2023 |

The Princeton Police Department said it had arrested a student at Clark Middle School on a charge of making a terroristic threat “placing public in fear.”A statement issued by Interim Police Chief James Waters and Jean Ann Collins, communications coordinator for the...

read more
PISD School bond election passes handily

PISD School bond election passes handily

May 11, 2023 | , ,

Voters approved $797 million in bonds for the Princeton Independent School District to build eight additional campuses to cope with “explosive” growth expected over the next 10 years. Final unofficial returns from Collin County show voters in the Saturday, May 6,...

read more
DEI confusion leads to executive session at council

DEI confusion leads to executive session at council

May 11, 2023 | ,

Interim Police Chief James Waters presents Salome Cruz with a letter of commendation for her help in an April 19 investigation. Princeton residents turned out to protest a city council agenda item before it was discussed because they feared it was a diversity, equity...

read more
Local nonprofit supports those embracing grief

Local nonprofit supports those embracing grief

May 11, 2023 | ,

To purchase books, read grief-related articles, donate or signup for a class visit bravepenny.org Grief is a complicated and personal process that has no timeline. And for survivors of any type of loss, it can often be difficult to navigate without the proper positive...

read more
FISD graduate among mass shooting victims

FISD graduate among mass shooting victims

May 11, 2023 | ,

The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets hit home as 20-year-old Christian LaCour, a Nevada resident and FHS Class of 2021 graduate, was the first victim identified among the eight dead and seven wounded. The incident took place...

read more

Rep. Leach statement on Allen Outlet Mall shooting

May 8, 2023 |

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, released the following statement on Saturday, May 6:“I’m deeply saddened by the horrific events that occurred today at the Allen Premium Outlets, right in the heart of House District 67, and am praying for the victims and all those affected...

read more
Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two trustee races headed to runoff

May 7, 2023 |

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold.With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have...

read more
Princeton voters approve school bonds

Princeton voters approve school bonds

May 6, 2023 |

The Princeton Independent School District will be allowed to sell $797 million in bonds to pay for eight new schools over the next decade. Unofficial final totals show voters in the Saturday, May 6, election approved the bond proposal by 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597 votes...

read more

Shots fired near Lacy Elementary

May 5, 2023 |

The Princeton Police Department placed Lacy Elementary School on a “soft lockdown” Friday, May 5, after getting a report of shots fired in 300 block of Bonnie View Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.Officers searched the area and lifted the lockdown but issued an alert for...

read more

Swatting charge filed in Pennsylvania

May 5, 2023 |

A Pennsylvania teenager has been arrested on charges of making prank 911 “swatting” calls to six states, including Texas.Multiple agencies including law officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an address on Meadow Creek Drive in Princeton after the...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos