Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit to visit Farmersville

Farmersville students and residents will have an opportunity this month to tour a unique mobile museum exhibit to bring awareness to the mission of the nonprofit Wreaths Across America.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge 228 will host a Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit Tuesday, May 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. outside the Farmersville Heritage Museum located at 107 Farmersville Parkway.

The WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), a national tour, is free of charge and open to the public.

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum as it educates attendees about the service and sacrifice of soldiers and serves as an official ‘welcome home’ station for Vietnam Veterans.

“There will be a special gift and tribute to each Vietnam veteran that attends,” WAA Coordinator and Farmersville resident, Billie Goldstein said. “Please give us the opportunity to welcome you home personally.”

Inside the exhibit, there is a screening room where visitors can watch a video that showcases the different aspects of WAA mission. There are also three interactive computers that show locations, trucking supporters and general questions.

The MEE’s purpose is to bring the community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through shared stories. The community is encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives.

In addition, anyone can sponsor a veteran’s wreath through the local WAA program hosted by IOOF Lodge 228. Wreath sponsorships are $17 and include a live, balsam wreath that will be placed in the graves of veterans on December 16 at noon.

“We are so blessed to have the exhibit that REMEMBERS our veterans past, present and future, that HONORS their families and sacrifices and gives us the opportunity to TEACH our youth that freedom is NOT FREE,” Goldstein said.

For more information visit www.wreathsaccrossamerica.org/TX1114.

