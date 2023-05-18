Subscribe
Top two PHS students to study healthcare

May 18, 2023

Colin Nguyen and Savannah Brewer are the valedictorian and salutatorian of Princeton High School Class of 2023.

The top two students in Princeton High School Class of 2023 both plan careers in healthcare although neither took specific medical classes at PHS. 

Valedictorian Colin Nguyen and Savannah Brewer, the salutatorian, are to attend University of Texas campuses, Colin at UT-Dallas and Savannah at UT-Tyler. They agree that state schools were an obvious choice because of the expense of higher education. 

“I plan to major in health care studies with the long-term goal of becoming a pediatrician,” Colin said. “I like the youthful energy that kids bring.” 

Savannah plans to major in nursing, go to graduate school and become a nurse practitioner like the one who correctly diagnosed the auto-immune disorder that had repeatedly sent her to the hospital with chronic fatigue.  

“Doctors kept telling me I had anxiety and depression and kept sending me home,” she said, adding that “everyone should have access to healthcare whether they can afford it or not.”

