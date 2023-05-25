Decoration Day Sunday, May 26

Friends and family members of those at rest in Princeton Cemetery are encouraged to participate in Decoration Day on Sunday, May 28. Flowers or flags may be placed on the 1,612 graves in the 10.47-acre facility on Yorkshire Drive, just north of U.S. 380.

VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 is sponsoring a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 East Princeton Drive.

