Early voting begins May 30 for runoff

Runoff election early voting is right around the corner as voters will cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the Collin College board.

The runoff election day is Saturday, June 10, with an early voting window that is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and run through Tuesday, June 6.

The runoff election field is made up of the top two vote getters from the Saturday, May 6, elections if no candidate cleared the 50% threshold required to assume office. The race for Place 1 narrowly avoided a runoff election while places 2 and 3 will be on the ballot June 10.

On the ballot for Place 2 will be incumbent Jay Saad, who is seeking another term, against challenger Scott Coleman. Place 3 pits incumbent Stacey Donald against Cathie Alexander.

Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-June 3 with the nearest polling place Collin College’s Wylie Campus. Early voting will resume June 5-6 with voting times beginning at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.

Registered voters in Collin County are eligible to vote at any polling location within the county.

Election Day voting on June 10 will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the nearest polling place Collin College’s Wylie Campus. To learn more about the upcoming runoff election, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information.

A recount for the race for Place 1 is scheduled to have a recount Friday, May 26, after incumbent Fred Moses paid the $6,300 fee to trigger the process. In the May 6 totals, Moses received 31,917 votes, 84 fewer than his challenger Megan Wallace with 32,001 votes, which was enough to clear 50% and avoid a runoff.

