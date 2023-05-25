Subscribe
Order photos

Early voting begins May 30 for runoff

by | May 25, 2023 | Latest

Runoff election early voting is right around the corner as voters will cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the Collin College board.

The runoff election day is Saturday, June 10, with an early voting window that is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and run through Tuesday, June 6.

The runoff election field is made up of the top two vote getters from the Saturday, May 6, elections if no candidate cleared the 50% threshold required to assume office. The race for Place 1 narrowly avoided a runoff election while places 2 and 3 will be on the ballot June 10.

On the ballot for Place 2 will be incumbent Jay Saad, who is seeking another term, against challenger Scott Coleman. Place 3 pits incumbent Stacey Donald against Cathie Alexander.

Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-June 3 with the nearest polling place Collin College’s Wylie Campus. Early voting will resume June 5-6 with voting times beginning at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.

Registered voters in Collin County are eligible to vote at any polling location within the county.

Election Day voting on June 10 will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the nearest polling place Collin College’s Wylie Campus. To learn more about the upcoming runoff election, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information.

A recount for the race for Place 1 is scheduled to have a recount Friday, May 26, after incumbent Fred Moses paid the $6,300 fee to trigger the process. In the May 6 totals, Moses received 31,917 votes, 84 fewer than his challenger Megan Wallace with 32,001 votes, which was enough to clear 50% and avoid a runoff.

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Wounded baseball player making progress

Wounded baseball player making progress

May 25, 2023 |

Former Princeton High School catcher Matthew DeLaney is continuing to recover from a bullet wound to his chest, but the slug remains close to his spine, his family said. The 18-year-old with Texas A&M-Texarkana was struck Saturday, April 29, by a stray bullet...

read more
Top 10 celebrate top teachers

Top 10 celebrate top teachers

May 25, 2023 | ,

The Top 10 students in the Class of 2023 got a moment to celebrate their academic achievement as they were honored during the annual Top 10 luncheon. The graduates were not the only ones who were recognized during the festivities, as each student was asked to invite a...

read more
Outside consultant out the window

Outside consultant out the window

May 25, 2023 |

The Princeton City Council tabled a controversial proposal to hire a consulting firm after a work session on the issue was cancelled for lack of a quorum. Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh and David Kleiber were the only members on hand for the session scheduled before...

read more
Decoration Day Sunday, May 26

Decoration Day Sunday, May 26

May 25, 2023 |

Friends and family members of those at rest in Princeton Cemetery are encouraged to participate in Decoration Day on Sunday, May 28.  Flowers or flags may be placed on the 1,612 graves in the 10.47-acre facility on Yorkshire Drive, just north of U.S. 380. VFW...

read more
Survey seeks park improvement preferences

Survey seeks park improvement preferences

May 18, 2023 | ,

Princeton’s Veterans Memorial Park is one of a dozen improvement projects proposed for a fall bond election. Before calling a bond election to update parks, city councilmembers want to know what would make Princeton “an even better place to live, work and play.​”...

read more
School construction bond officially passes

School construction bond officially passes

May 18, 2023 | , ,

It’s official! Princeton voters overwhelmingly approved a $797 million bond proposal, according to the canvass of votes cast in the Saturday, May 6, bond election.  The Princeton ISD school board, at its regular meeting Monday, May 15, certified voters had approved...

read more
New community of rental houses

New community of rental houses

May 18, 2023 | ,

An artist concept of what the homes will look like in the  Oxenfree “build to rent” community being developed in Princeton. A Chicago company has begun building a community of rental houses on the south side of Princeton.  Core Spaces, a vertically integrated...

read more
Top two PHS students to study healthcare

Top two PHS students to study healthcare

May 18, 2023 | ,

Colin Nguyen and Savannah Brewer are the valedictorian and salutatorian of Princeton High School Class of 2023. The top two students in Princeton High School Class of 2023 both plan careers in healthcare although neither took specific medical classes at PHS. ...

read more
PISD student arrested for alleged threat

PISD student arrested for alleged threat

May 11, 2023 |

The Princeton Police Department said it had arrested a student at Clark Middle School on a charge of making a terroristic threat “placing public in fear.”A statement issued by Interim Police Chief James Waters and Jean Ann Collins, communications coordinator for the...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos