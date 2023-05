The Top 10 students in the Class of 2023 got a moment to celebrate their academic achievement as they were honored during the annual Top 10 luncheon.

The graduates were not the only ones who were recognized during the festivities, as each student was asked to invite a teacher to the luncheon who made a significant impact on their life.

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald