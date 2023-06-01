Subscribe
Order photos

Below ‘see’ level

by | Jun 1, 2023 | Latest, Opinion

By John Moore owner | thecountrywriter.com

If there was one thing Ashdown, Arkansas had when I was growing up, it was plenty for kids to do.

During the summer months, activities included baseball, day trips to swim at the lake, visiting kinfolk, and spending the night at a friend’s house. And of course, lawn work.

Fall meant more lawn work, including raking (pine needles are not your friend), football, splitting wood for the fireplace for next year, and Halloween.

Winter brought the holidays and a break from lawn care. It also allowed you to relive your dad’s words of, “That wood you’re splitting will bring heat twice. Once when we put it in the fireplace, and right now. So, get to it.”

But spring seemed to be the time of year when a kid could find his own things to do. School was back in session, but the lawn wasn’t yet the beast it would become during the Arkansas summer rains and heat.

And one of the things my cousins, buddies, and I loved to do in early spring was fish for crawdads.

Now them fancy city folk called them crayfish. But they didn’t look anything like a fish, and I figured about half of them were dads. So we liked our name better.

And our crawdads were special. They didn’t live in the rivers or streams. They built their homes right in our backyards. You could tell right where they were by the mud chimneys.

We had some cousins in Louisiana, but they didn’t have mud chimney crawdads, they said. Many of our cousins seemed to be in the crawdad business. They raised a bunch of them in water and had big parties with potatoes, onions, and corn to go with them.

The rest of the time, they ate just about everything else out of the woods. I learned early that if you were eating food they provided and couldn’t identify the food, it was best if you just didn’t ask.

Our crawdads were bigger, but Arkansas must’ve had a limit of one crawdad per hole. That’s all I remember catching out of each one.

To catch them, we’d get a small piece of salt pork, tie it on the end of a heavy piece of twine, and drop it down the hole until we felt resistance. Then we’d check the line every now and then for some tension.

I always wished we could’ve had a cork like regular fishing, but obviously that wouldn’t work with the cork down that far down the hole. Dad said that was below “see” level.

See what he did there?

We were lucky if we had 30 or 40 mud chimneys on our property and were even luckier if we caught four or five crawdads.

Never did eat them. There weren’t enough to eat. Mom didn’t want them in the house anyway, so we always turned them loose back down the hole.

At the time, I didn’t realize that many of the crawdads we have in Arkansas are unique. We all just figured everyone had the same ones, except for the cousins in Louisiana.

The website ArkansasHeritage.com published an article called, Don’t Get Pinched! The Crayfish of Arkansas, in July of 2020. In the article, it says The Natural State is home to nearly 60 species of crayfish, including 13 only found in Arkansas.

The article also says that very close to Ashdown, a brand new species of crawdad was discovered in 2015.

Caramel Crayfish (Fallicambarus schusteri), is only found in a few ditches in extreme southwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma.

Well, how about that.

So, when spring arrives, put grandma and the kids in the station wagon, pick up a pair of scissors and a good ball of twine and meet me in Ashdown. I’ll bring the salt pork.

Or, if my cousins from Louisiana come in, we can use something from their picnic basket for bait.

For more stories like this, support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Public works touches everyone

Public works touches everyone

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Adults and children watch as CWD demonstrates how the waste disposal truck picks up, then empties trash cans at the Saturday, May 27 Public Works event.  For the most part, Princeton residents don’t really notice employees of the Public Works Department as they stay...

read more
Students walk stage at PHS commencement

Students walk stage at PHS commencement

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Princeton High School Class of 2023 graduates toss their caps in the air Thursday, May 25 at CUTX Event Center in Allen. Graduates of Princeton High School Class of 2023 now have their diplomas and their future before them. Quoting from the movie “Kung Fu Panda,”...

read more
Workshop teaches residents how to care for lake

Workshop teaches residents how to care for lake

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Learn how to become a watershed steward for Lake Lavon at a June 7 workshop hosted by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is hosting a workshop on how residents can protect Lake Lavon water quality by becoming a...

read more
Big ideas get big checks

Big ideas get big checks

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Mayfield Elementary School teacher Sarah Lafon is one of 10 teachers getting checks from Superintendent Donald McIntire for classroom SMART boards. For the sixth time, PISD teachers have been rewarded for their ingenuity by district checks funding their proposals....

read more
Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

Senate prepared to hold trial in AG impeachment

May 30, 2023 |

On the final day of the 88th Legislature, lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives delivered 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton. By delivering the articles Monday, May 29, the Texas House triggered an impeachment process that is set...

read more
Wounded baseball player making progress

Wounded baseball player making progress

May 25, 2023 |

Former Princeton High School catcher Matthew DeLaney is continuing to recover from a bullet wound to his chest, but the slug remains close to his spine, his family said. The 18-year-old with Texas A&M-Texarkana was struck Saturday, April 29, by a stray bullet...

read more
Top 10 celebrate top teachers

Top 10 celebrate top teachers

May 25, 2023 | ,

The Top 10 students in the Class of 2023 got a moment to celebrate their academic achievement as they were honored during the annual Top 10 luncheon. The graduates were not the only ones who were recognized during the festivities, as each student was asked to invite a...

read more
The canning jar quest

The canning jar quest

May 25, 2023 |

Forty-five years ago, my mother began collecting a series of antique canning jars. I can’t remember why this happened, but my best guess is that she came across one that was unique, she liked it, and she bought it. This purchase would start a chain reaction and a...

read more
Outside consultant out the window

Outside consultant out the window

May 25, 2023 |

The Princeton City Council tabled a controversial proposal to hire a consulting firm after a work session on the issue was cancelled for lack of a quorum. Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh and David Kleiber were the only members on hand for the session scheduled before...

read more
Early voting begins May 30 for runoff

Early voting begins May 30 for runoff

May 25, 2023 |

Runoff election early voting is right around the corner as voters will cast their ballots for two trustee positions on the Collin College board. The runoff election day is Saturday, June 10, with an early voting window that is set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and run...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos