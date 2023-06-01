Subscribe
Big ideas get big checks

Jun 1, 2023

Mayfield Elementary School teacher Sarah Lafon is one of 10 teachers getting checks from Superintendent Donald McIntire for classroom SMART boards.

For the sixth time, PISD teachers have been rewarded for their ingenuity by district checks funding their proposals.

When 10 teachers return to their classrooms this fall, they will be equipped with cutting edge technology to implement new teaching strategies and take their students’ learning to the next level.

This year’s funding allows teachers to receive $5,000 interactive SMART Boards in their classrooms such as those already in use by previous grant winners.

 “The vision is to increase academic rigor for student groups through innovative activities that increase collaboration and community involvement,” said James Lovelady, assistant superintendent for secondary education.

The grants, announced Friday, May 26, during a luncheon that also recognized the Pride Corps inductees and teacher service, culminated a multi-step process that included teachers submitting proposals for their ideas followed by committee reviews.

The teachers were required to explain how their projects would benefit learning, as well as make an impact on the community.

 This year’s grant recipients included Keegan Green, Valeria Guerra, Hailey Hopper, Riley Hooks, Susan Lacey, Sarah Lafon, Carrie Lindsey, Kailin McWilliams, Tanya Trevino and Lauren Whitehead.

