A world of words awaits at the library

Camp BOOK IT! is the summer reading program at Lois Nelson Public Library. It is open to all families with Pre-K through sixth grade students, or ages 4 to 12.

Parents set goals, track reading and reward their students, all in the Reader Zone digital dashboard. The app is available for download at readerzone.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play.

This summer’s reading theme is “Working, Growing, Succeeding Together.”

At the end of summer reading, prizes will be awarded to the top reader in each age category: 4 and under, 5 to 8, 9 to 12, and 13 and over. Prize winners will be announced Aug. 2.

Story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The June 14 book is “A Knight’s Tale.” A dragon, a knight in armor and a fair princess are all a part of the interactive storytelling experience. Kids are the actors, balloons are the costumes and props, and the audience adds the sound effects.

The June 21 story is “I Can Help” by Reem Faruqi. It is a gentle, sensitive portrayal of reaching out, facing peer pressure and learning from past mistakes. With thoughtful storytelling and poignant illustrations, this book will open discussions about choosing kindness in the classroom and beyond.

On June 28, the library will screen the movie “Zootopia,” a 2016 computer animated film from Walt Disney Pictures. A rabbit police officer teams with a red fox con artist as they uncover a criminal conspiracy in a city populated by animals.

Other activities at the Nelson Library this summer include ESL (English as a second language) classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-11:30 a.m.

Enroll at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays in the library at Princeton High School, 1000 East Princeton Drive.

A photo ID will be required to register.

