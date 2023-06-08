PHS seniors win scholarships

Kevin Peres received a scholarship from Independence Bank. Courtesy Princeton ISD

Members of the Princeton High School Class of 2023 received nearly $100,000 in local scholarships.

Band Boosters scholarships were awarded to Savannah Brewer, Jackeline Rodriguez, Carolina Rodriguez, Nathan Scheffman, Fallon Kusterbeck, Leslie Martinez, Anahy Vargas, Camdyn Lovelady, Abigail Tidwell, Oluwaseni Ayodele, Chase Brown, Joel Carnero, Stephen Pierce, Kevin Nash, Osvaldo Gutierrez, Mehryn Horton, Sarah Brewer and Armando Fuentes.

The Barbara Pool Educational Scholarship went to Emily Copeland. The Independent Bank Scholarship was earned by Kevin Peres.

Café Fresh scholarships went to Meghan Boon, Jesus Cruz, Jeanette Diercoff, Semaj Gabriel, Caitlyn Anderson,

Anna Bewley, Kirsten Casanova and Danielle Derryberry.

Maurice Hill Memorial Scholarships went to Kevin Peres and Efrain Lujan.

The Jordan Mantooth Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jacob Speer and Rachel Sadler.

Rachel Sadler also won a Jake C. Wilson Memorial Scholarship along with Jacob Wilson.

Athletic Boosters scholarships went to Emiliano Gonzalez, Jailen Rutledge, Cadence Smith, Helen Erua, Jeanette Diercoff, Devin Brumfield, Amaya Malhas, Chandler Sorrell, Maia Bonilla, Alyssa Dixon, Teya Dixon

Autumn Bradshaw, Jacob Speer and Tracy Alice Mwangi.

Lions Club scholarships were awarded to Emily Copeland and Anahy Vargas.

The Noino Scholarships went to Cadence Smith, Landon Peach and Savannah Brewer.

PISD Employee scholarships went to Maria Loza and Kevin Peres.

The City of Princeton Mayoral Scholarship winners were Savannah Brewer and Cadence Smith.

The Thomas Banschbach Scholarship sponsored by Jubilee Company was awarded to Bruno Del Castillo.

The Collin College Superintendent’s Award went to Emily Copeland.

PHS Graduates Reunion Scholarships were won by Savannah Brewer and Emmanuel Ojekhoa.

The Christian Leadership Scholarship winners were Savannah Brewer and Maria Loza.

The Jamie McCarthy Scholarship went to Hayley Rodriguez.

The FFA and VFW Scholarships were won by Adam Campbell.

Entrepreneurship scholarships went to Rachel Sadler, Jailen Rutledge, Simon Samples and Leah McCarthy/

The Fannin County Electric Coop scholarship was awarded to Rachel Sadler.

Monica Bonilla won the Jackie Hendricks Memorial Scholarship.

The Princeton Masonic Lodge scholarships went to Carolina Trevizo and Kevin Peres.

The Wayne and Becky Polen Memorial HVAC and ACIS HVAC Scholarships were awarded to Bryan Elguera.

