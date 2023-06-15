Princeton children aged 18 and younger can get free meals this month. Princeton ISD says breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 East Princeton Drive, through Friday, June 30.

Lunch is being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through June 30, said Amber Evans, director of child nutrition for the district.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the summer meal programs in Texas and partners with nonprofit organizations to provide these meals for children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 in low-income areas.

“When the school year ends, food banks, schools, childcare centers, and other local organizations work hard to provide healthy summer meals in partnership with TDA,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Together, we are working to fight hunger while supporting local economies in Texas. Directing families to meal sites supports the efforts of our nonprofit partners and helps children return to school ready to be successful.”

TDA partners serve meals at sites in designated areas, such as areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs.

More information is available online at www.summerfood.org.