Subscribe
Order photos

Summer Meals

by | Jun 15, 2023 | Education, Latest, News

Princeton children aged 18 and younger can get free meals this month. Princeton ISD says breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 East Princeton Drive, through Friday, June 30.

Lunch is being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through June 30, said Amber Evans, director of child nutrition for the district.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the summer meal programs in Texas and partners with nonprofit organizations to provide these meals for children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 in low-income areas.

“When the school year ends, food banks, schools, childcare centers, and other local organizations work hard to provide healthy summer meals in partnership with TDA,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Together, we are working to fight hunger while supporting local economies in Texas. Directing families to meal sites supports the efforts of our nonprofit partners and helps children return to school ready to be successful.”

TDA partners serve meals at sites in designated areas, such as areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs. 

More information is available online at www.summerfood.org.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

In the grooves

In the grooves

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

By John Moore, thecountrywriter.com. Magnavox Console Stereo Auto tune. Ever heard of it? Neither had any of the singers and songwriters we grew up with. Today, technology has taken the place of many things. Including real talent. Auto tune is a device that can take...

read more
City sued in federal court

City sued in federal court

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

A federal court lawsuit alleges the city of Princeton broke a 2017 agreement not to provide water service to certain subdivisions located west of the city unless it met certain conditions. The complaint, filed in January by North Collin Special Utility District (SUD)...

read more
Police officer honored for saving a life

Police officer honored for saving a life

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

Interim Police Chief James Waters honors Officer Nancy Dominguez for saving the life of a drug overdose victim. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Eight Princeton police officers have been honored for rounding up five aggravated robbery suspects. Interim Police Chief James...

read more
SB 224 cracks down on theft

SB 224 cracks down on theft

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

Criminals who steal catalytic converters will face stiffer penalties if caught and convicted. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224 into law on Tuesday, June 6. The measure by Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is the companion to the House bill filed by Rep. Jeff...

read more
Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

Michael Kuitu, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, conducts a workshop focusing on Lake Lavon. | Bob Wieland/C&S Media We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the...

read more
City growth expected to support park bonds

City growth expected to support park bonds

Jun 13, 2023 |

Princeton’s financial advisor told city council at the regular meeting Monday, June 12, that projected growth would support a $109.1 million bond package for park improvements if council decided to call a Nov. 7 bond election.Mayor Brianna Chacon clarified that a...

read more
Princeton city attorney resigns

Princeton city attorney resigns

Jun 12, 2023 |

City Attorney David Overcash, of the Frisco law firm Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy, has resigned from representing Princeton, City Manager Derek Borg said Monday, June 12.Borg said the firm submitted a letter of resignation following the last city council meeting,...

read more
One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

Jun 11, 2023 |

Voters have replaced Place 3 Collin College Trustee Stacey Donald with challenger Cathie Alexander, according to complete, unofficial returns from the Saturday, June 10, runoff election. Collin County Elections also reported Place 2 Trustee Jay Saad was reelected,...

read more
FD hosts active shooter response course for civilians

FD hosts active shooter response course for civilians

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

The key survival tactics of Avoid, Deny and Defend are essential to survive a mass shooting and those facts were taught at a recent CRASE class. The city plans to offer future courses for residents. Last month’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets has focused...

read more
Habitat house nearing completion

Habitat house nearing completion

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

This home being built by Habitat for Humanity Collin County in Princeton for the Martinez family is anticipated to be complete later this summer. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Volunteers have nearly completed building a house in Princeton for a family led by a...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos