Respectfully retired

Preston Callaway, former commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Bois D’Arc Post 9167, addresses Boy Scouts as they retire U.S. flags at the VFW Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, June 14 at Veterans Memorial Park. Courtesy photo 

The new commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Bois D’Arc Post 9167 in Princeton is Terry Gilmore, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Gilmore took over from Commander Preston Callaway at a Flag Day ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 14.

“I am honored to have your support in this prestigious position,” Gilmore said. “I choose to take your faith in me seriously and work with you all to achieve our mission and goals to serve the veterans of this area.”

Callaway thanked Post 9167 and the Post Auxiliary for all their hard work, recognized by an All State Award by the Texas VFW.

“I am so blessed to have been commander of a great bunch of people,” Callaway said. “They made me look good.”

The ceremony included a demonstration by Boy Scouts of how to properly fold a U.S. flag and how to retire it from service. 

