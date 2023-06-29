All together now: PISD Cheer teams at camp

Mattei Middle School Cheer Squad earned trophies at the cheer camp. Courtesy PISD

For the first time, all Princeton ISD cheer teams attended Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) cheer camp together. The event was held Sunday, June 18, to Wednesday, June 21, at the Gaylord Texan.

High school junior varsity and varsity squads brought home six trophies and earned the Leadership Award.

Three members on varsity received the designation of All-American: cheerleaders Jacie Hunter and Andrew Mathai Jr. and mascot Nolan Culverhouse.

Southard Middle School received the Superior Trophy for best overall in the middle school category, as well as Mari Moncier-Mason winning the designation All-American Cheerleader.

Clark Middle School finished with several awards, including third place in Camp Routine.

Mattei cheerleaders made their first appearance as a team and left camp with several trophies and being awarded the Most Improved middle school team.

