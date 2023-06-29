Family dedicates Beauchamp Boulevard

Brian Beauchamp, left, Weston Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Beau Ashwander, and Glenda Beauchamp cut the ribbon for the new street sign Saturday, June 24. Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald

The family of late Councilmember Bruce Beauchamp turned out to dedicate a street in his honor.

Mayor Brianna Chacon, City Manager Derek Borg, Deputy Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh and Pastor Stan Fike spoke at the ceremony held Saturday, June 24, to dedicate Beauchamp Boulevard.

Beauchamp, who died in 2014 at the age of 58, also served the city as volunteer firefighter and fire marshal.

A Dallas native, Beauchamp graduated from South Garland High School and worked for GTE, now Verizon, as a draftsman, lineman, cable splicer, construction manager and local manager.

