Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Texas lawmakers are continuing to work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to eliminate property taxes in Texas or provide lasting tax cuts.

As the first special session of the 88th Legislature concluded, Abbott announced a second session starting Tuesday, June 27, saying, “The Special Session No. 1 agenda was limited to the only solution that both chambers agreed on — school property tax rate cuts. After yet another month without the House and Senate sending a bill to my desk to cut property taxes, I am once again putting the agreed upon school district property tax rate cuts on the special session agenda.”

The House and Senate both agreed on cutting school district property tax rates, but House wanted to add appraisal caps and the Senate advocated for increased homestead exemptions.

“Unless and until the House and Senate agree on a different proposal to provide property tax cuts, I will continue to call for lasting property tax cuts through rate reductions and working toward eliminating the school property tax in Texas,” Abbott said. “Special sessions will continue to focus on only property tax cuts until property tax cut legislation reaches my desk.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick quickly issued a rebuttal to part of Abbott’s pledge.

