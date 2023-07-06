New contractor sought for luxury apartments

The construction of Princeton Luxury Apartments is now at a standstill. Photo www.google.com/maps/

Construction is expected to resume next month on the Princeton Luxury Apartments, 599 West Princeton Drive, just east of Walmart. That’s according to Frontline Construction Management of Coppell, which has been retained to work out problems.

Frontline Manager Brad Brueggemann said the developer of the project would be hiring a new general contractor.

Brueggemann said construction stopped May 19 because of a dispute between the developer and contractor.

He emphasized the development was financially viable and had no financing issues preventing completion.

“We have identified a new team to continue the project and are continuing to negotiate with key sub-contractors for the completion of the project,” he said.

Brueggemann said it would take about 30 days while the developer and the construction management team regrouped to ensure a planned and well executed effort restart.

“Our team will be contracting with approximately 80% of the original contractors which started the project to ensure continuity as well as a quality product is installed,” he said, adding, “We have about six priority contractors that will need agreements in place in order to trigger the restart of construction.”

