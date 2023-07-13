New vendor for online school meal accounts

Parents of Princeton ISD students may now apply for free and reduced-price meals for the 2023-2024 school year. One meal application covers all students in a family but must be completed each year.

In addition, PISD Child Nutrition has a new online payment system to manage student meal accounts.

Parents who were previously using PayPams will need to set up a new account using Schoolcafe at the same link as applications. All account balances have been rolled over to the new system.

The link is:

schoolcafe.com/princetonisd

For questions about cafeteria accounts such as transferring or obtaining unused funds from account balances, application status, purchase history, obtaining ID or PIN, enrollment, you may call Amber Evans at 469-952-5400, Extension 2071, or email: [email protected].

Please be ready to provide all names, schools, and IDs along with your questions.

To support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald.