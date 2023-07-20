Wellness event at Collin College

Texas Health Resources is on mission to reach Texans living in underserved communities by offering healthcare opportunities in a convenient, accessible way.

In partnership with Collin College Farmersville campus, Texas Health will host Wellness Day at the campus, located at 501 S. Collin Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Texas Health will bring its mobile health unit and offer a variety of medical services at the event including blood pressure screening and heart health education, health coaching, mammograms, well woman exams, safe and healthy relationship education, vaccine awareness and education and developmental screenings for children under five years old. The screenings will only be available to the first 75 children.

Mammograms and well exams will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with appointment. No insurance is necessary for the services, however, please contact Texas Health Mobile Services at 1-855-318-7696 to schedule an appointment.

The event will also offer free food for up to 300 individuals from on-site food trucks and the first 200 families will be eligible to receive diaper distributions.

