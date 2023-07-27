Subscribe
Crowded ballot for school board, city council

by | Jul 27, 2023

The November election ballot will offer Princeton voters a lot of choices. 

Two places on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees are open. Five seats on the Princeton City Council are up for election with the terms of three councilmembers expiring and two new seats being added under the home rule charter adopted last November. 

The three-year terms of PISD President Cyndi Darland and Vice President Chad Jones are expiring and Darland announced Tuesday, July 25, that she would seek re-election. “Call me crazy, but I’m going to go again,” she said. 

Jones has not yet announced his plans.

Darland is in her first term on the board and Jones is serving his second term. They were the top two vote getters among six candidates in the 2020 election. Darland received 2,966 votes (27.35%) and Jones received 1,888 votes (17.41%).

Application packets for the school board election may be picked up at the PISD Administration Building, 321 Panther Parkway, and turned in by Monday, Aug. 21. 

Candidates for school board trustee must be at least 18 years of age when their term begins, a U.S. citizen who has resided in Texas for 12 months and in the school district for six months. Convicted felons are barred from running, as are people deemed mentally incompetent.

At-large council seats up for election are Place 3 currently held by Bryan Washington, Place 4 held by Keven Underwood and Place 5 occupied by Steven Deffibaugh.

