Wellness Day provides residents with resources

Connie Wells checks her blood pressure. By Norishka Pachot

Collin College helped Farmersville residents take the first step to equip themselves with adequate medical resources Saturday, July 29 by hosting its inaugural Wellness Day.

A recent Texas Health study found that Farmersville, Princeton and East Plano are all “areas of need” and residents with high blood pressure did not have enough medical resources.

Texas Health, through its Community Impact grant has partnered with the American Heart Association to offer the Driving Equitable Health program.

“Farmersville Collin College is delighted to be a partner and to have an opportunity to host these type of events for our community,” said Collin College Farmersville Executive Dean Diana Hopes. “We know that if our communities are healthy our students will be healthy as well.”

The program provides a clinic-to-community approach to self-managed healthcare and addresses different health needs like mental health that leads to higher rates of chronic diseases, escalation of hypertension and food insecurity.

During the three-hour Wellness Day event, Texas Health brought its mobile health unit and offered an array of medical services including blood pressure screening, heart health education, health coaching and vaccine awareness. Additionally, there was also medical resources available so individuals could learn more about health and ask questions.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.