Back to the books

Mayfield Elementary Principal Jason Brown, Jouslyne Peinado and Amanda Welborn enjoy the annual BTS teacher appreciation lunch Thursday, Aug. 3, provided by the local ministerial alliance. Courtesy Princeton ISD

Bells were ringing across Princeton as students headed back to school Thursday, Aug. 10, after the summer holiday.

School hours included the 8:40 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Canup Early Childhood Center, 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. for elementary school campuses; 7:30 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. for middle school campuses and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for high school campuses.

The Princeton ISD school administration office is open 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., elementary campus offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and secondary campus offices from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre welcomed administrators, teachers and staff back to work at a convocation, saying, “It’s an exciting time to be here, and we have assembled what we consider to be the best staff for our students.”

McIntyre also thanked the PISD Board Trustees for approving across-the-board raises for the district’s entire staff.

“They (trustees) understand we need to remain competitive with our surrounding districts, and this is one way to show their appreciation and commitment to those who have chosen to be part of PISD,” he said.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.