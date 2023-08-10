Call the cops for National Night Out

Courtesy Art

McGruff could help neighborhoods take a bite out of crime.

The Princeton Police Department is making plans for the 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and are taking reservations for officers – and maybe the crime dog – to visit neighborhoods or homeowner associations.

This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, community leaders and some of PPD’s officers.

Registrations are being taken through Friday, Sept. 15 by contacting Analyst Webb at [email protected] or 972-736-3901.