Call the cops for National Night Out

by | Aug 10, 2023 | News

Courtesy Art

McGruff could help neighborhoods take a bite out of crime.

The Princeton Police Department is making plans for the 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and are taking reservations for officers – and maybe the crime dog – to visit neighborhoods or homeowner associations.

This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, community leaders and some of PPD’s officers. 

Registrations are being taken through Friday, Sept. 15 by contacting Analyst Webb at [email protected] or 972-736-3901. 

