New law mandates school security

by | Aug 17, 2023 | Education, Latest, News

Harper Elementary students Kailyn Arrieta and Mia Murphy get to know each other as they color together on their first day of school Thursday, Aug. 10. Courtesy Princeton ISD

Many school districts were scrambling to comply with a new state law requiring at least one security officer with a gun at every campus during regular school hours.

The measure was a direct response to the worst school massacre in Texas history, the May 2022 fatal shooting of 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. 

House Bill (HB) 3, “An Act relating to measures for ensuring public school safety,” was filed in March by Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock and won final Legislative approval in May. HB 3 was signed June 14 by the governor and will take effect Friday, Sept. 1.

The new law requires each district’s board of trustees to determine the appropriate number of fulltime armed security officers per campus, with at least one per school. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) was tasked with monitoring compliance but given no enforcement authority. 

The new law eliminated a previous rule that armed guards must be commissioned peace officers, but still set high standards. 

The bill said the security officer must be: “(1) a school district peace officer; (2) a school resource officer (SRO); or (3) a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel …”

Councilmember Keven Underwood resigns

Aug 21, 2023 |

The Monday, Aug. 21, agenda of a special meeting of the Princeton City Council includes discussion of the resignation letter submitted by Place 4 Councilmember Keven Underwood.In a letter to City Manager Derek Borg, Underwood said he was resigning, effective...

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

Aug 17, 2023 |

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to...

PISD to hold Aug. 21 budget meeting

Aug 17, 2023 | , ,

Trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will hold a public meeting to discuss an increased 2024 budget but a proposed reduction of the tax rate. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, during the school board’s regular meeting. The proposed...

Two elections called for November

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

Princeton voters will be asked in November whether the city should sell $109.1 million in bonds to fund park projects and improvements to the Lois Nelson Public Library. At the regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, the Princeton City Council called a bond election for...

Filings underway for school board, city council

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

Two members of the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees have filed for re-election to three-year terms and will face at least one challenger.  And three members of the Princeton City Council are up for re-election with two seeking another term....

Mattei Middle School evacuated

Aug 10, 2023 |

Students were evacuated briefly from Mattei Middle School after a fire alarm went off, officials said.The Princeton Fire Department responded and determined the alarm was probably triggered by odors or dust caused by just-completed construction at the new...

Call the cops for National Night Out

Aug 10, 2023 |

Courtesy Art McGruff could help neighborhoods take a bite out of crime. The Princeton Police Department is making plans for the 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and are taking reservations for officers – and maybe the crime dog – to visit neighborhoods or...

Out with old, in with new… survey

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Princeton residents are being asked to choose among the two most popular park projects that could be funded in a bond election later this year, or a combination of the two. Engineering consultants Kimley-Horn tested public preference for a dozen proposals totaling...

Property values continue to climb

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

New construction in Princeton added $386.8 million in appraised value. Overall, new construction in Collin County was valued at $7.3 billion while average home values were the same as the county averages. File art Princeton’s property values continue to grow,...

