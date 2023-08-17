Subscribe
PISD to hold Aug. 21 budget meeting

Aug 17, 2023

Trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will hold a public meeting to discuss an increased 2024 budget but a proposed reduction of the tax rate. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, during the school board’s regular meeting.

The proposed budget would increase total PISD expenditures 17.20% with the amount spent for maintenance and operations increasing 13.02% and the amount used for debt service increasing 38.40%. 

To pay for the budget, the district proposes a tax rate for maintenance and operation (M&O) of $0.757500 per $100 of property valuation and a proposed debt service tax rate (I&S) of $0.500000 per $100 for a total of $1.2575. 

That amount is the highest total the district an adopt before requiring voter approval in an election. 

It would equal $6,103 in local revenue for student along with $6,786 in state revenue per student for a total of $12,889.

Last year’s tax rate of $0.942900 for M&O and $0.500000 I&S totaled $1.4429900 with local revenue per student of $6,294 and state revenue per student of $6,046 for a total of $12,340.

The tax rates required to maintain the same level of M&O and I&S would be $0.688610 and $0.268010 for $4,829 local revenue per student and $6,531 state revenue per student totaling $11,360.

The total appraised value of all property in the school district was $3,897,091,521 in the previous tax year and $5,263,118,391 in the current year.

The total appraised value of new property was $353,374,052 compared with $603,709,476 this year.

The total taxable value of all property was $3,242,849,073 last year, increasing this year to $4,033,486,267, with the total taxable value of new property increasing from $450,597,540 to $566,746,891.

The total amount of the district’s outstanding and unpaid bonded indebtedness (outstanding principal) is $349,772,209.

The average market value of a residence in the Princeton ISD was $287,946 with an average taxable value of $209,261, increasing this year to an average market value of $340,270 and average taxable value of $194,033.

The taxes due on the average residence last year were $3,019.43 and will drop this year by $579.47 to $2,439.96.

The estimated maintenance and operations fund balance would remain $23 million at the end of the current fiscal year and the interest and sinking fund balance would be $6 million, not encumbered with or by a corresponding debt obligation, less estimated funds becessary for operating the district before receipt of the first state aid payment.

Councilmember Keven Underwood resigns

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

New law mandates school security

Two elections called for November

Filings underway for school board, city council

Mattei Middle School evacuated

Call the cops for National Night Out

Out with old, in with new… survey

Property values continue to climb

