Conservation request effective today, Aug 25.

Austin, Texas – Continued low wind-power generation and high demand for electricity will result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this afternoon and into the evening.

The Public Utility Commission (PUCT) is echoing a call from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, today from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT.ERCOT expects these conditions to persist through the weekend because of extreme heat and asks Texans to stay tuned for additional communications this weekend.

Yesterday, ERCOT avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with timely rainfall in the Houston area, improved wind conditions, and additional grid reliability tools.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts show a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand. ERCOT and the PUCT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and keep the public informed through multiple communication channels.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities. ERCOT continues to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. ERCOT and the PUCT are asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid. The PUCT’s Power to Savewebsite has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com)

If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information. If you need further assistance, you can contact the PUCT’s Customer Protection Division by calling 1-888-782-8477 or emailing [email protected].

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Extreme Heat. Continued statewide extreme temperatures.

Record Demand. Texas continues to experience near-record demand due to the heat.Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower this afternoon/evening and throughout the weekend during peak demand time.

Solar. Solar generation declines into the evening hours, before completely going offline at sunset.

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

Consumer Assistance Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

Stay Updated

Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANSDownload the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS| Android.Monitor real-time and extended conditions at ercot.com.

Subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts which are not sent through TXANS notifications.Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO), Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and LinkedIn (ERCOT).

From staff reports • [email protected]