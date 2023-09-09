Falcons too much to handle for Panthers

It turns out the only thing that could stop Lake Dallas’ offense on Friday night was Mother Nature.

The Princeton Panthers found this out the hard way as the Falcons raced out to a 38-0 lead, but ultimately the game was called in the third quarter with lightning and storms entering the field at Falcon Stadium.

Princeton turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage with an interception, that led to a touchdown just one play later for the Falcons.

Lake Dallas would score 10 more points in the first quarter to lead 17-0.

Three touchdowns in the second quarter compiled the Panthers misery as the teams went into the locker room, but never got to get things started in the third quarter.

Princeton is back at home next Friday night hosting Mesquite Poteet at Jackie Hendricks Stadium with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]