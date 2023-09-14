Subscribe
Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

by | Sep 14, 2023 | Latest, News

Keith Self issued a warning to residents of the 3rd Congressional District he represents in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Strap your seat belts on,” said the freshman congressman in remarks to the Farmersville Rotary Club, “because a lot of things are going to happen.”

Self, a Republican from McKinney, spoke on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to the Farmersville Rotary Club and offered a wide-ranging array of commentary on the myriad issues facing Congress.

Self spoke of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s call for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s conduct in office, as well as on the issues surrounding members of the president’s family and members of the administration. Self expressed disappointment at what he believes is McCarthy’s backtracking on the impeachment inquiry, suggesting that McCarthy had hinted an immediate probe, only to postpone until after Congress returns from is summer recess; Congress returned to work on Monday, Sept. 11.

“I hope the speaker hasn’t taken the inquiry off the table,” Self said.

Self served as Collin County judge for three terms before “retiring” from that office in 2018. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2022. The congressman forced a runoff in the Republican Party primary this past year against incumbent Rep. Van Taylor, only to be declared the nominee after Taylor quit the race, citing an extramarital affair.

By John Kanelis[email protected] 

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

