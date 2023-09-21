Subscribe
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

Take the fall

by | Sep 21, 2023 | Latest, Opinion

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com

One of my most vivid memories of fall happened during junior high. I was standing in the end zone prior to the start of a game. I could barely feel my fingers and toes.

It was October, but it was unusually cold (Al Gore had yet to invent global warming). My shoulder pads, helmet, and other gear typically made me sweat profusely in the Arkansas heat and humidity. But a cold front and the rain that pushed it through had arrived.

I remember looking into the lights at the other end of the field and seeing the misty rain turn to small drops, then large pelting drops, and thinking, “It will take forever to get through this game.”

That was over 40 years ago.

But, despite the drastic weather shifts that have been typical for Arkansas, Texas, and other parts of the South for centuries, fall is, hands down, the best season of the year. Even though it lasts two to three weeks at best.

Fall is always a much more preferable time of year – much more so than the other three seasons in the south: Mosquito, Humid, and Humid and Mosquito.

Sure, winter is a nice one too, but in the South, winter is just a slightly colder version of fall that also only lasts two to three weeks.

I have friends and relatives who live up north. Two things have always amazed me about their lives. Some of them have no air conditioning in their homes (this is the most difficult-to-process fact when visiting them) and they only have to mow their yards for a few weeks out of the year.

I’m fairly certain that it’s the same few weeks that I’m skeet shooting mosquitoes when I’m not taking refuge in my air conditioning.

But, fall in the South truly is something special. It’s too cold for mosquitoes, but not so cold that I have to wear a jacket.

There’s not much else that is more satisfying in the fall than heading down to my shop before light on a crisp morning and plugging in my parents’ old percolator. While I wait for the sound of it to stop and the red light to come on, I clean out the ashes from the shop woodstove and load it with twigs and other kindling.

Pouring myself a cup of percolator coffee (there is none better), I sip the strong brew and stare through the open doors of the shop at the haze that hovers above the last coastal grass that will make this year in the pasture.

The crackling of the fire tells me it is ready for a load of wood. Closing the shop doors behind me, I make my way to the stove and turn on my old RCA tabletop radio on the way. The volume knob crackles before George Jones, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, and others begin to sing.

It is early, so it is likely that the disc jockey, farmers, cops, firemen, donut shop folk, and convenience store employees, are the only others who join me up at this hour. I know this from my 20-plus years of doing a morning radio show. These days, I still rise early. A habit that never left me.

The fire has now caught. The crackle has turned into a slight roar. The draw of air through the door of the woodstove brushes the flames as it passes over the wood and up the flue. The heat from the stove emanates against the concrete walls and reflects into the room.

I warm my hands around my coffee mug and stand with my back to the stove. George Jones sings of lost love and too much whiskey.

With the shop now plenty warm, I push the doors outward and prop them open. The birds announce the sunrise. A few houses over, so does a rooster.

The pond is now visible. The mist above it slowly clearing. I can see fish flipping. I wait for the doe and her fawn, who often come by the pond at daylight for a drink and some quiet time.

I eye the wood pile. There’s enough for now, but I will need to split more soon. I grab two more sticks, open the door on the stove, and add the wood to the fire. The fresh wood pops. I pour myself another cup of coffee.

Like my friends up north, I have reached the time of year where I won’t have to mow. The grass has begun its brief, East Texas nap. I contemplate taking one myself in front of the wood stove.

I hear thunder. In the southwest, I see it rolling in. The small drops create a wall that makes its way over the hill in my neighbor’s pasture, before rolling over the pond. The small drops turn to large ones.

Suddenly, I hear the rain hitting the roof of the shop. The air turns colder. I back closer to the stove. The warmth feels good.

This time, I’m not in a game, and I don’t wish for this to hurry up and be over. I know that I don’t have another 40 years. But, if life could stay like this moment, I’d still take the fall.

Support your local newspaper for more stories like this. The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

New ammo for fentanyl battle

New ammo for fentanyl battle

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

Courtesy DEA Fentanyl poisoning continues to claim a growing percentage of drug deaths in the state, according to the Texas Health Data dashboard published online by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). As of Aug. 25, 45.39% of all drug deaths were...

read more
School board seeks service alternatives

School board seeks service alternatives

Sep 21, 2023 | , ,

The 6th-grade football team won first place for their pirate ship float honoring Peter Pan and the Lost Boys in Friday’s Homecoming Parade.  Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald The Princeton Independent School District has taken the first step in seeking competition...

read more
Parks proposition is on November ballot

Parks proposition is on November ballot

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

Eisenhower State Park in Denison, TX. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department © 2023(TPWD) Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio. Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot...

read more
Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students. The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the complexities of the...

read more
Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Sep 16, 2023 | ,

Bryce Dade (20) weaves his way through the Mesquite Poteet defense. On Homecoming night, the Princeton Panthers finally ended their long wait for a victory taking down the Mesquite Poteet Pirates 27-21 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.  Princeton scored first with 7:56...

read more
Give where you live

Give where you live

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Local nonprofits need your support on North Texas Giving Day Heavenly Hooves in Farmersville offers equine therapy for children with disabilities free of charge. The nonprofit is raising funds to build a covered arena. Courtesy  photo Supporting a favorite local...

read more
Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Keith Self issued a warning to residents of the 3rd Congressional District he represents in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Strap your seat belts on,” said the freshman congressman in remarks to the Farmersville Rotary Club, “because a lot of things are going to...

read more
Budget, tax rate, Place 4 candidate approved

Budget, tax rate, Place 4 candidate approved

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

From left, Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh, Councilmember Marlo Obera, Mayor Brianna Chacon, Gerfers, Councilmember Bryan Washington, Councilmember David Kleiber. Courtesy photo Taxpayers will get a break this tax year as the Princeton City Council has dropped the...

read more
Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Sep 11, 2023 |

Princeton City Council members have dropped the total property tax rate by 17.64% -- or more than nine cents per $100 of taxable value. The rate will decrease from 53.5 cents per $100 value in tax year 2022 to 44 cents per $100 in tax year 2023.Also at the Monday,...

read more
Invocation is back on the agenda

Invocation is back on the agenda

Sep 11, 2023 |

The Princeton City Council has voted unanimously to restore an invocation before every meeting. The proposal was raised this summer by Councilmember David Kleiber and the motion was made by Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh. Earlier this year, council switched from a...

read more
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023