Subscribe
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

Panthers give up lead, lose to Lions

by | Sep 23, 2023 | Latest, Sports

GREENVILLE – District play can come with different challenges every week.

For the Princeton Panthers, they found the challenge of Greenville quarterback Anthony Johnson was too much to overcome. 

The Greenville senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in the first half alone, as the Lions defeated the Panthers Friday night by a score of 63-37 at T.A. Cotton Ford Stadium. 

By the time the Panthers finally got on the board in the second quarter courtesy of a one yard touchdown run by Presley Self, they were already down 13 points as the score cut the deficit to six at 13-7. 

Despite keeping the game close throughout the second quarter, the Panthers defense couldn’t get a stop when it mattered most. 

Greenville eventually took a 35-21 lead into the halftime break, despite the Panthers getting two touchdown passes from Ratliff to Self and Ladon McKinney from 13 and 56 yards respectively. 

Johnson eventually got his sixth touchdown of the game in the third as the Lions offense poured it on, putting Princeton in a 56-29 hole after three quarters. 

Princeton managed to outscore the Lions 8-7 in the fourth quarter. 

The defeat drops the Panthers to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district play. Princeton will be off next week and will return to action Oct. 5 with a home game against Lucas Lovejoy with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. from Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

For the rest of the story and more about your community, subscribe to The Princeton Herald and support community journalism.

By Evan Grice • [email protected]

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Take the fall

Take the fall

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com.  One of my most vivid memories of fall happened during junior high. I was standing in the end zone prior to the start of a game. I could barely feel my fingers and toes. It was October, but it was unusually cold (Al Gore had yet...

read more
New ammo for fentanyl battle

New ammo for fentanyl battle

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

Courtesy DEA Fentanyl poisoning continues to claim a growing percentage of drug deaths in the state, according to the Texas Health Data dashboard published online by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). As of Aug. 25, 45.39% of all drug deaths were...

read more
School board seeks service alternatives

School board seeks service alternatives

Sep 21, 2023 | , ,

The 6th-grade football team won first place for their pirate ship float honoring Peter Pan and the Lost Boys in Friday’s Homecoming Parade.  Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald The Princeton Independent School District has taken the first step in seeking competition...

read more
Parks proposition is on November ballot

Parks proposition is on November ballot

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

Eisenhower State Park in Denison, TX. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department © 2023(TPWD) Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio. Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot...

read more
Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students. The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the complexities of the...

read more
Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Sep 16, 2023 | ,

Bryce Dade (20) weaves his way through the Mesquite Poteet defense. On Homecoming night, the Princeton Panthers finally ended their long wait for a victory taking down the Mesquite Poteet Pirates 27-21 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.  Princeton scored first with 7:56...

read more
Give where you live

Give where you live

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Local nonprofits need your support on North Texas Giving Day Heavenly Hooves in Farmersville offers equine therapy for children with disabilities free of charge. The nonprofit is raising funds to build a covered arena. Courtesy  photo Supporting a favorite local...

read more
Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Keith Self issued a warning to residents of the 3rd Congressional District he represents in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Strap your seat belts on,” said the freshman congressman in remarks to the Farmersville Rotary Club, “because a lot of things are going to...

read more
Budget, tax rate, Place 4 candidate approved

Budget, tax rate, Place 4 candidate approved

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

From left, Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh, Councilmember Marlo Obera, Mayor Brianna Chacon, Gerfers, Councilmember Bryan Washington, Councilmember David Kleiber. Courtesy photo Taxpayers will get a break this tax year as the Princeton City Council has dropped the...

read more
Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Sep 11, 2023 |

Princeton City Council members have dropped the total property tax rate by 17.64% -- or more than nine cents per $100 of taxable value. The rate will decrease from 53.5 cents per $100 value in tax year 2022 to 44 cents per $100 in tax year 2023.Also at the Monday,...

read more
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023