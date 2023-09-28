Secretary of State sets voting dates

October 10 is the last day to register to vote in November’s elections, Secretary of State Jane Nelson said.

The Nov. 7 ballot will include 14 proposed additions to the state constitution including property tax relief, a state water fund and expansion of the Texas parks system.

“Now is a good time to take note of upcoming election deadlines and prepare,” Nelson said.

An analysis of the proposed amendments is available on the Publications page of the Texas Legislative Council, tlc.txas.gov, she said.

The secretary of state said early voting begins Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and polls will be open 7 a.m.to 7 p.m.

While there are no runoffs for constitutional amendments, runoffs may be required for city council races in Princeton and Murphy. If needed, the runoffs would be held Saturday, Dec. 9, Nelson said.

Early voting for runoffs would begin on Monday, Nov. 27, and end on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

