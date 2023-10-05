Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

All day event offers fun, family activities

Oct 5, 2023

Horses, floats, cars, community groups  will parade along Farmersville Parkway. File Art

Farmersville will be celebrating a long-standing tradition with its 48th annual Old Time Saturday event. This year’s festivities are a mix of old and new traditions, including Farmersville’s 150th birthday celebration. 

Vendor spaces are still available until Thursday, Oct. 5 for anyone who wants to set up a booth. According to the OTS Facebook page, all forms and payment must be received by 2 p.m.

Each year, the goal is to surpass the amount of parade entries from the previous year and this 2023 is no exception. Free registration is still available for anyone who wants to participate.

Voting began Wednesday, Sept. 27 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 4 for your favorite Silver Centennial Citizen. 

Individuals angling to win prizes should take the time to purchase Square Board raffle squares. For $5 a square, you can be entered to win one of the following prizes: handmade quilt, shotgun, $500 cash or a Yeti Cooler. Squares can be purchased at Independent Financial, Bob Tedford Chevrolet, Dyer Drug, Farmersville Grain or during the OTS event. The drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. and winners need not be present to win.

The OTS festivities kick off Saturday, Oct. 7 with the Audie Murphy Hero Run at 8 a.m. The race begins at 154 S Main Street for the 5K and at 8:10 a.m. for fun run. Registration is still open. 

At the same time, the Masonic Lodge will welcome back its Pancake Breakfast at 207 South State Highway 78. Those who don’t want to miss the race can head over after, as they will be open serving pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee till 11 a.m. Cost is by donation, all proceeds will be used for lodge operating expenses. 

The Centennial Senior Citizen, Little Miss and Mr. Old Time Saturday will be announced prior to the OTS parade which begins at 10 a.m. on Farmersville Parkway. 

As a sesquicentennial celebration, the first ever BBQ competition at Old Time Saturday will take place in the parking lot of First Baptist Church. Individuals will compete for the best Smoked Meat including best ribs and best chicken. 

In addition, there will be a one-day showing of a musical written and produced by Misty Wiebold called, “A Town Called Friendly” at Fine Arts on Main. The play will depict the history of Farmersville through music and song. The first performance will take place at 10 a.m., followed by five more hourly performances until 3 p.m. 

For the kiddos, there will be a Kid’s Zone where they can enjoy inflatables and games from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and a petting zoo from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

The Farmersville Historical Society will be hosting its own Fall Fest celebration at the Bain-Honaker House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7. The event will feature tours of the house, music by the E-Flat Porch Band, a yard sale, pumpkin patch, photo booth, petting zoo, pumpkin patch face painting and balloon animals.  At 1 p.m. they will raffle off a king-size quilt donated by Pinkey’s Too Quilt Shop. Proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration and maintenance of the historic home.

Parking for the OTS events is available at Farmersville City Hall, Independent Financial, Wood and Time BBQ and in the empty field between South Hamilton Street and South Johnson Street. 

For more information, visit the OTS Facebook page.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

