Lovejoy offense overpowers Panthers, 63-0

by | Oct 7, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Princeton Panthers

Landon Mckinney (2) looks for space at home against Lovejoy on Friday.

On a night to celebrate PISD soon-to-be high school athletes, Lovejoy came to play spoiler.

Two plays into the first drive of the night, Braeden Ratliff threw an interception that turned into a Leopard touchdown 58 seconds later.

The turnover left the Panthers trailing 7-0 and defensively they had no answer to stop a high-powered Lovejoy offense.

Princeton’s next drive did show promise when Ratliff hit Jordan Mosley for 69 yards to the Leopard 15. But four plays later they missed a 30-yard field goal and the Leopards responded with eight more touchdowns.

Princeton did put together some nice drives, a 20-play push in the second half and an 18-play drive to end the game.

However, the Leopards were able to score on every possession, never punting.

The loss moves the Panthers to 1-2 in District 7-5A. They will travel to Terrell (4-2, 1-2) on Friday the 13th and ad a win would give them a chance to move into a playoff spot.

For more on PISD athletics get the next print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

