Leopards offense overpowers Panthers 63-0

Jordan Mosley (23) reaches for a pass near the endzone in Friday’s loss to Lovejoy. The sophomore receiver had 4 catches for 108 yards. Maddie Smith/C&S Media

On a night to celebrate PISD soon-to-be high school athletes, Lovejoy (5-1, 3-0) came to play spoiler.

Two plays into the first drive of the night, Braeden Ratliff threw an interception that turned into a Leopard touchdown 58 seconds later.

The turnover left the Panthers trailing 7-0 and defensively they had no answer to stop a high-powered Lovejoy offense.

Princeton’s next drive did show promise when Ratliff hit Jordan Mosley for 69 yards to the Leopard 15. But four plays later they missed a 30-yard field goal.

The Leopards responded with eight more touchdowns on the night for a 63-0 win.

Princeton did put together some nice drives, a 20-play push in the second quarter, a 15-play drive in the third quarter and an 18-play drive to end the game. None of the drives ended in the endzone, however.

However, the Leopards were able to score on every possession, never punting.

