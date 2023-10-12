Princeton ISD Board Candidate Chad Jones

School Board Vice President Chad Jones said unprecedented growth was the biggest issue facing Princeton ISD.

“The growth creates challenges for hiring additional staff for new and expanding campuses and greater financial responsibility to ensure taxpayers dollars are spent wisely,” said Jones, one of four candidates for two open seats on the board of trustees. The two candidates with the most votes in the Nov. 7 election will be elected.

Other district challenges included “teacher retention, managing diversity, school safety and working closely with city officials to make sure the district’s and city’s visions align,” he said.

Jones, who graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree, is construction manager for a $3 billion per year company in McKinney.

“I believe my biggest contribution would be my experience with managing and working with others,” he said.

“I am tasked daily with listening to and accessing issues and then coming up with resolutions. I see working on the board as no difference. I intend to listen to the staff, students, administration, and community members to come up with educated decisions to any issues facing the district.”

Seeking his third three-year term on the board, Jones said he was running for re-election because there was still a lot of work to be done to ensure students and staff were provided top tier opportunities for their futures.

“I want to push the effort for teachers’ salaries to be increased,” he said, adding that teachers were the foundation of our students’ education and the amount of work being put on them was at all-time high.

“The amount of funding from the state is not making justifiable allocations and we can find a way to do better,” Jones said.

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald