Princeton ISD Board Candidate Starla Sharpe

Former Princeton ISD Trustee Starla Sharpe is passionate about making a positive impact in the community, for teachers and staff, “and most of all for our youth.”

Sharpe is one of four candidates for two open seats on the Nov. 7 ballot. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected.

“As the first female school board trustee of color, I was — and still am — committed to setting a high standard and leading by example,” she said. “I’ve learned that to connect with others and inspire change, we have to be able to work together which requires us to mindfully listen and be intentional with our words.”

Sharpe has a Bachelor of Science degree from Harding University and a Master of Science degree in organization, learning and technology from Texas A&M – Commerce. She is vice president of learning and development at a mortgage company. Her background includes mentoring, coaching and substituting at all grade levels.

Her leadership qualities include authenticity, transparency, integrity, self-awareness, a servant leader’s mindset

and empathy, she said, adding, “I believe in open communication and building strong relationships.”

Sharpe, who has three children at three PISD campuses, said she is not a politician. “I have no ulterior motive

other than to ensure all our children receive a quality education, free from discrimination and bullying.”

She said the district was struggling with unprecedented growth and would continue to build new schools.

“School safety is [also] a concern, along with equity in education, teacher retention and mental health support,” she said.

Sharpe added, “I am committed to standing up for what I believe is right, using my voice to advocate for our district, support our educators and staff, champion our youth, and nurture our growing community.”

