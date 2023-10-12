Principal challenges student readers

Superheroes aren’t just in comic books. At Mayfield Elementary School they’re reading library books — 1 million pages worth.

“I decided to do a superhero reading contest at Mayfield because I love superheroes, especially Batman, and reading is the cornerstone of everything,” Principal Jason Brown said.

Statistics show that students and adults are reading fewer and fewer books every year, Brown said, challenging students to take part in a Superhero Reading Contest

