Tigers rush to 42-8 win over Panthers

Bryce Dade (20) is met by the Terrell Tigers’ defense.

On the road at Terrell, the Panthers were ready to rebound after a tough loss to Lovejoy last week.

Terrell, on homecoming night, had a different idea and racked up 28 points before halftime to coast to a 42-8 district win.

The Tigers held the Panthers to 53 yards rushing on 26 carries and quarterback Braeden Ratliff completed 18 of 30 passes for 141 yards.

Both teams were playing to even their district record and improve their chances for a playoff spot.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) ran for almost 300 yards and threw for just 61 yards. Chase Bingmon rushed for 144 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Princeton (1-6, 1-3) will host Denison (3-4, 1-3) on Friday, Oct 20 and needs to secure a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]