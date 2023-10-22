Subscribe
Princeton falls to Denison 48-24 

by | Oct 22, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Jordan Mosley Princton Panthers football

Jordan Mosley (23) fights for yardage after a catch against Denison last Friday. Photo courtesy Jerry Winfrey

The Panthers were ready to rebound at home against Denison after another tough district loss last week.

Unfortunately, Princeton lost starting their quarterback to injury, struggled on offense and had trouble keeping the Yellow Jackets out of the endzone, losing 48-24.

The offense did put together four successful scoring drives, so the team has momentum to build off going forward.

The loss gives Princeton (1-7, 1-4) little chance of making the playoffs with two games remaining.

But, if the Panthers win-out and get a little help, post season is still in the picture.

Princeton will host Melissa (8-0, 5-0) on Friday, Oct 27 and will need their best performance for a win.

For more on this game and Princeton sports see the next print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

From Staff Reports  •  [email protected]

NTMWD Vote

