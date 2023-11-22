Quilts of Valor honors veterans

Collin College Farmersville Campus welcomed the community, veterans and service members for the Quilt Guild’s annual Quilts of Valor presentation Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Library Branch Manager Deborah Sellars delivered the opening remarks, welcoming attendees to the campus, detailing how she had met with Quilts of Valor Foundation Group Leader, Kathy Wingo, six months prior thanks to “First Lady” Misty Wiebold, wife of Farmersville Mayor Bryon Wiebold. Sellars said the introduction led to the women talking about Quilts of Valor and paved the way for the collaborative ceremony at the college.

By Norishka Pachot

