Record response to giving

Princeton High School CATE HVAC students sort food drive donations and distribute

Angel Tree gifts. Courtesy PISD

Princeton’s 16th Annual Angel Tree program has come to a successful conclusion with every child adopted and this year’s giving estimated at $86,550.

The Angel Tree program, which grew from an earlier “Stuff the Bus” toy drive by the PISD transportation department, is sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with the Princeton Independent School District.

This year’s Angel Tree assisted 1,154 students and 388 families.

That’s 358 more children this year than last year and 110 additional families.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the help of all those who are working extra to make it happen,” said PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre, a Lions Club member.

