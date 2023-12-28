Enrollment keeps growing; PHS to become 6A school

There was a shuffle on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees in 2023.

Board President Cyndi Darland was re-elected and again selected by her colleagues to head the board but Vice President Chad Jones placed third in a four-candidate race and was replaced on the panel by former Trustee Starla Sharpe. Darland and Sharpe will both serve three-year terms.

Trustee Duane Kelly, who had previously served as secretary, was chosen to be vice president and Trustee Julia Schmoker will serve as secretary.

