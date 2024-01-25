Deputy City Manager Shawn Fort resigns

Deputy City Manager Shawn Fort has resigned to take a job with the city of Sulphur Springs.

Fort has been with Princeton since 2013 and served under City Manager Derek Borg, who resigned in October.



Before coming to Texas, Fort was a building official and land development coordinator in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

With multiple certifications in commercial and residential business inspections, Fort will serve as Sulphur Springs’ chief building official, a position he formerly held in Princeton.

Fort’s last day in Princeton will be Friday, Feb. 2.



