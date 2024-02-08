Girl killed in multi-vehicle bridge crash

A 9-year-old Farmersville girl died in a four-vehicle collision on the FM 3286/East Lucas Road bridge. Nine Princeton ISD students aboard a school bus were unhurt. Photo Courtesy NBCDFW.com

A chain reaction accident on the East Lucas Road bridge claimed the life of a young Farmersville girl riding in a car driven by her mother, the Department of Public Safety said.

Nine high school students on a Princeton ISD bus involved in the crash were unharmed, according to the PISD.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford identified the victim as 9-year-old Abigail Kate Rascher, who was in the back seat of a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by her mother, Jennifer Rascher, 41, of Princeton.

In a letter to parents, the interim principal of Hart Elementary School in the Lovejoy ISD said Abigail was in the third grade.

“Abigail’s joyful, fun personality and smile filled the room with light,” Interim Principal Shannon Acosta wrote. “She loved all subjects and was a great friend to her classmates.”

Students were asked to wear pink in Abby’s honor and the school provided counselors if students needed to talk with anyone about the accident.

“As a parent, there is nothing more precious than our children,” Acosta said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Abigail’s family during this difficult time.

