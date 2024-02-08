Growth continuing at McKinney National Airport

Although city voters rejected a $200 million bond proposal that would have allowed commercial airlines to serve McKinney National Airport, the facility continues to grow.

More than 58% of McKinney voters rejected the plan in last May’s bond election. The proposal would have funded a four-gate, 144,000-square-foot terminal, a new taxiway and 2,000 parking spaces.

Planners projected the airport initially would handle four to 20 commercial flights per day for a maximum of 20 arrivals and 20 departures.

Residents feared the expansion would result in noise pollution and ground traffic congestion.

The development focus has now shifted to the east side of the airport, said Ken Carley, the airport director.

To read the full story and support your community newspapers journalists subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!