New city manager eager to connect with community

The family of new Princeton City Manager Mike Mashburn, from left, Zander, Heather, Mashburn, Piper. In front, Hollis. Courtesy Photo

California native Mike Mashburn says he made the right decision to move to Texas almost 10 years ago. And he’s even more excited by his new job as Princeton’s city manager.

Hired Jan. 5 as Derek Borg’s successor, Mashburn is looking forward to using his parks and recreation expertise to implement the $109 million park bond package approved last year by voters.

“For somebody like me, it’s energizing,” he said in a recent interview with The Princeton Herald after three days on the job. “When I took this opportunity, I loved it because it was almost a blank canvas in a lot of respects.”

Mashburn had been deputy city manager of Farmers Branch since 2022.

Before that, he was director of parks and recreation for Farmers Branch from 2019-2022 and the assistant parks and rec director from 2018-2019.

