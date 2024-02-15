Mayor proposes building freeze on new homes

The newest member of the Princeton Police Department is Bolt the K-9, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois that will live with and patrol with Officer Nearhood. The department’s first K-9, Bolt is trained to track, detect drugs and attack. Courtesy Photo

Mayor Brianna Chacon has proposed a construction freeze on single family and multifamily housing in Princeton.

Her call came at the very end of the Monday, Feb. 12 city council meeting as members made suggestions for consideration at future meetings.

“Tonight, I would like to request that we consider a building moratorium for our residential building,” the mayor said. “That would include our single family and multifamily components here.”

Chacon said in a later Facebook page that such planning was in its “early stages.”

“We grew fast. Too fast,” she said in the post. “It’s time to play catch up, let our city breath, finish road repair and expansion, and discuss our current building standards. We only have limited resources and land, and we have a team now who is committed and shares the same vision as I do about strategic and structured growth.”

