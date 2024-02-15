Princeton hiring a head salesperson

Princeton is booming and local officials want more coordination of marketing efforts to bring in new businesses to serve and employ the city’s growing population.

Early last year, the boards considered hiring an executive director for the Princeton Economic Development and Community Development Corporations (EDC and CDC). Then the position was bumped up to president.

Now the title is chief executive officer (CEO) and that person will be an employee of, and answer to, the boards of both corporations funded by sales tax revenue generated within the city.

The boards agreed on a job description requiring a bachelor’s degree in economic development, public or business administration, marketing, economics or closely related field and a minimum of eight years of progressive experience in economic development or a related field. The position requires a high degree of subject matter expertise, independent judgment, initiative and discretion, the posting said.

