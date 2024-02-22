Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

New law targets human traffickers

by | Feb 22, 2024 | Area News, Latest

A new state law has significantly increased punishment for human traffickers.

Senate Bill 4 was approved by the state Legislature during the third special session in October 2023 and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December. The new law, which went into effect Feb. 6, increased the minimum sentence for human trafficking from two years to 10 years.

For more on this story see the February 22, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Chamber hosts ‘State of City’ luncheon

Chamber hosts ‘State of City’ luncheon

Feb 22, 2024 |

Princeton has outgrown its ability to provide the services residents need, according to Mayor Brianna Chacon, who said the city is considering whether to implement a moratorium on new single-family homes and apartment complexes. Chacon delivered her remarks to a...

read more
Proud to be an American

Proud to be an American

Feb 22, 2024 |

Councilwoman makes history The first African American woman to serve on the Princeton City Council said she was proud of that milestone but was not there to advance the cause of Black people. “I’m there to make sure Princeton progresses with purpose for all...

read more
Time to put brakes on home building says mayor

Time to put brakes on home building says mayor

Feb 22, 2024 |

New construction continues to fuel Princeton property values, but some residents – like Mayor Brianna Chacon – think enough is enough, for now. Chacon said at the Feb. 12 meeting of the Princeton City Council that she would like members to consider a building...

read more
Pitch made for new power plants

Pitch made for new power plants

Feb 15, 2024 |

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick joined with the world’s largest investment firm to pitch investors on building natural gas power plants in Texas at a summit held last week in Houston. Patrick and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink shared the stage as they attempted to persuade investors to...

read more
Princeton hiring a head salesperson

Princeton hiring a head salesperson

Feb 15, 2024 |

Princeton is booming and local officials want more coordination of marketing efforts to bring in new businesses to serve and employ the city’s growing population. Early last year, the boards considered hiring an executive director for the Princeton Economic...

read more
Martian city plan wins prize

Martian city plan wins prize

Feb 15, 2024 | ,

Lowe Elementary School fourth-graders, from left, Mateo Papa, William Lavender and Parker Morris won a $100 prize by designing a city on Mars. Courtesy PISD Three Lowe Elementary 4th-graders designed a futuristic city on Mars and won an engineering award for their...

read more
Mayor proposes building freeze on new homes

Mayor proposes building freeze on new homes

Feb 15, 2024 | ,

The newest member of the Princeton Police Department is Bolt the K-9, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois that will live with and patrol with Officer Nearhood. The department’s first K-9, Bolt is trained to track, detect drugs and attack. Courtesy Photo Mayor Brianna...

read more
Cultivate a heart-healthy lifestyle

Cultivate a heart-healthy lifestyle

Feb 8, 2024 |

The heart is a vital component of the human body that beats an average of 100,000 timer per day, pumping blood throughout your body, fueling every movement and thought.  Taking care of this essential organ isn’t just about avoiding unhealthy habits; it’s also...

read more
Polling challenges addressed by county

Polling challenges addressed by county

Feb 8, 2024 |

The elections administrator said the county will need more voting machines for the November election. File Art Collin County voters may have new locations to cast ballots in November’s elections. But that’s not necessarily a good thing. A requirement for large...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Photos online
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Photos online
Photos online
Photos online