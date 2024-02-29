Road rage, theft, decreased during 2023

The Princeton Police Department responded to more calls for service in 2023 and Police Chief James Waters says response time is several minutes below the national average.

Waters delivered a year-end review to the Monday, Feb. 26 city council meeting, including a breakdown of the department’s 19,333 patrol calls for service. That was up 20% from 16,114 in 2022.

