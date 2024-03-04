Election day, what to know about casting a ballot

The secretary of state has registered nearly 18 million Texans to vote in the March 5 Republican and Democratic primary elections for positions ranging from president to local officials.

“Primary elections are an opportunity for Texans to weigh in on who will be the candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties on the ballot in November,” Secretary of State Jane Nelson said. “Texans who wish to participate in the primary elections will need to indicate which primary in which they want to vote.”

Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all polling places statewide.

Texans can find their polling place by using the My Voter Portal:

https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Collin and Dallas County voters may cast a ballot at any polling location in their county on Election Day.

In addition to a Voter ID Card, Texans need an acceptable photo identification such as a Texas driver license, personal ID card or handgun license issued by the Department of Public Safety, a military identification card or a U.S. passport book or card. They may be unexpired or expired no more than four years.

A current U.S. citizenship certificate or certificate of naturalization with photo are also acceptable.

It is important to note a student ID is not an approved form of photo ID.

For voters who do not have one of the acceptable forms of identification, the Department of Public Safety will issue a Texas Election Identification Certificate with photo. Applicants must have a Texas voter registration card.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of identification, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.

During the primary elections, voters will need to indicate in which party primary they wish to vote. Voters who signed a petition for a candidate from the Libertarian or Green Parties are not eligible to vote in the primary.

Under Texas law, the use of items like cell phones, tablets, cameras or any form of wireless communication or recording device is not permitted within 100 feet of voting stations.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]