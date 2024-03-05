GOP Primary voting results UPDATE by | Mar 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

At 9:47 p.m. Tuesday., Collin County Elections released unofficial results from early voting and 16 of 59 vote centers. Totals are not official until ballots are canvassed.

In the Republican primary for Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self had 74.48% of the ballots cast, for a total of 33,041 out of 44,362 total.

Suzanne Harp had 17.61% or 7,814 votes, Tre Pennie had 3.82% or 1,693 votes, John Porro had 2.58% or 1,145 votes and Jeremy D. Ivanovskis had 1.51% or 669 votes.

For State Board of Education, District 12, incumbent Pam Little had 35.34% or 19,071 votes, Jamie Kohlmann had 31.68% or 17,093 votes, Matt Rostami had 16.23% or 8,957 votes and Chad Green had 16.38% or 8,839 votes.

In Texas House District 67, Rep. Jeff Leach had 66.06% or 7,855 votes out of 10,500 ballots cast. Daren Meis had 33.77% or 4,006 votes.

In Texas House District 89, Rep. Candy Noble had 53.49% or 6,307 votes. Abraham George had 46.51% or 5,483 votes.

For Collin County Sheriff, incumbent Jim Skinner had 86.94% or 46,455 votes. Sherwood Holmes had 13.06% or 6,980 votes.

Statewide totals for President and U.S. Senator will be tabulated later, but in Collin County, former President Donald Trump had 69.13% and Nikki Haley had 25.12%.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz had 85.07% of Collin County votes in his primary race.



We’ll have updated vote totals Wednesday morning.

